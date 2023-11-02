Helping Hands Community Coalition makes sure Pueblo veterans don't go hungry

PUEBLO — A monthly community resource event is making sure that Pueblo veterans don't go hungry.

Every first Wednesday, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center partners up with Care and Share's mobile food pantry to host the Helping Hands Pueblo Community Coalition.

Care and Share gives out free food to those in need, and others provide free healthcare services such as vaccines, dentistry, and an optometry clinic.

Mt. Carmel is most widely known for the services it provides to veterans struggling with finding affordable housing, food insecurity, or finding a job.

“A lot of the difficulties and challenges that we see in our department is not being financially ready, that’s one of the biggest pieces. They’re not sure where they’re renting from, car bills, that’s the biggest,” said Olin.

For veterans in need of a helping hand, Mt. Carmel offers a wide variety of services. This includes everything from food pantries to mental health services to financial assistance with rent and utilities.

For more information about the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, visit their website.

