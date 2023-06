SOUTHERN COLORADO — Help KOAA tell the weather where you are. We can't be everywhere at once but we love to see what is happening where you are.

Over the last couple of days, we have had some serious weather, submit your photos and videos to our gallery below!

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.