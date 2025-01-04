Heightened Security Measures Implemented at Some of the Military Bases in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Peterson and Schriever are ramping up requirements to get on base after the explosion in Las Vegas and the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Normally, to get on base, you show a valid government-issued ID, along with security checks at the base's gate.

But Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases are implementing new access security measures, and now the Trusted Traveler program is suspended until further notice, restricting military members who are not assigned to those bases from accessing them without approval.

Representatives at Peterson and Schriever say this is being done following the attack in New Orleans and the Las Vegas explosion. Investigators say one was executed by an Army veteran, the other an active-duty Army master sergeant.

How will the changes impact those who need to access the base?

A Fort Carson official tells us, quote:

"Fort Carson requires individuals who wish to come on post to obtain an installation guest pass. While we take the safety and security of our soldiers, families, and civilians seriously, we are unable to publicly discuss our force protection posture."

Peterson Space Force Base released a statement about its changes, saying in part:

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Trusted Traveler program has been suspended at Peterson SFB and Schriever SFB until further notice."

We also reached out to the Air Force.

Hours after the two bases announced new security measures, USAF sent a release saying they will also temporarily adjust access starting Saturday, stating anyone wanting to visit their installation must obtain a base pass.

We will continue to follow this story and update the article as we learn more.

Watch the full breakdown above.

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.