Heavy police presence at the intersection of Northern Avenue and Spruce Street Friday night

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is asking the public to avoid the intersection of Northern Avenue and Spruce Street on Friday evening.

The Pueblo Police Department tells News5 they are on the scene attempting to apprehend a person of interest from a kidnapping case. The person has barricaded themselves inside a house near the intersection according to police.

The department said that the kidnap victim had escaped their captor a few weeks ago and provided police details that would lead to this response.

Due to construction in that area, the police department is advising people to use these alternate routes. East/west routes include Mesa Avenue to the north of Northern Avenue and McCulley Avenue to the south of Northern Avenue. Alternate north/south routes include Evans Avenue to the east of Spruce Street and Pine Street to the west of Spruce Street.

The Police Department has no idea when the road will reopen at this point.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

