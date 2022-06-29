Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Heavy police activity between train tracks and Fountain Creek in Pueblo

Breaking news
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KOAA
News5 keeps you up to date on the latest breaking news and weather across the Colorado Springs-Pueblo region, plus important state and national news.
Breaking news
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 18:36:21-04

PUEBLO, CO — There is heavy police activity between train tracks and Fountain Creek in Pueblo.

Officials have confirmed this is an officer-involved shooting.

According to News5's Carl Winder, police vehicles are on a dirt road between train tracks and Fountain Creek on Pueblo's northside.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation