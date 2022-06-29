PUEBLO, CO — There is heavy police activity between train tracks and Fountain Creek in Pueblo.

Officials have confirmed this is an officer-involved shooting.

According to News5's Carl Winder, police vehicles are on a dirt road between train tracks and Fountain Creek on Pueblo's northside.

BIG POLICE PRESENCE IN PUEBLO: Police vehicles are all over this dirt road between the train tracks and Fountain Creek on the north side of Pueblo. I haven’t received any official confirmation on what happened, but I’m working to get more info from @PuebloPolice1. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/14tBdsHxTf — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) June 29, 2022

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available.

_____

