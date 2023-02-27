Heavy law enforcement presence at Easy St and Kiva Rd for a barricaded suspect Monday afternoon

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is reporting a heavy law enforcement presence at Easy Street and Kiva Road in Security-Widefield Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office is reporting an armed and barricaded suspect at the scene.

There is law enforcement activity in the area of Easy St / Kiva Rd. There is an armed barricaded suspect in the 60 block of Easy Street. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. pic.twitter.com/YE5RmKQs8J — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 27, 2023

Law enforcement is advising residents to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

This is a developing situation and this article will be updated as more information is learned. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

____

