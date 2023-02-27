Watch Now
Heavy law enforcement presence at Easy St and Kiva Rd for a barricaded suspect Monday afternoon

Posted at 3:09 PM, Feb 27, 2023
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is reporting a heavy law enforcement presence at Easy Street and Kiva Road in Security-Widefield Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office is reporting an armed and barricaded suspect at the scene.

Law enforcement is advising residents to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.

This is a developing situation and this article will be updated as more information is learned. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
