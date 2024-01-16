Watch Now
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a traffic accident Tuesday morning

KOAA5 / Juice Godfrey
A Colorado Springs Police Officer investigating a rollover accident on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024.
Posted at 7:57 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 10:38:15-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department was on the scene of a serious accident that involved a trapped person Tuesday morning near downtown Colorado Springs.

According to CSFD, both police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Vermijo Avenue just before 8:00 a.m. just next to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

According to the fire department, they had to extract one person from the vehicle and they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Some through lanes in the area have since opened, however, the department says westbound Vermijo Avenue will remain closed while the Colorado Springs Police Department investigates.

Police and fire officials are asking people to avoid the area. It is unclear what led to the accident at this time or if speed, alcohol, or drugs are considered factors.
