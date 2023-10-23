Heavy equipment stolen Sunday evening says Pueblo County Sheriff

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating some stolen industrial equipment.

According to the sheriff's office, the truck, trailer, skidster, and asphalt roller pictured above were stolen Sunday evening. The sheriff's office says the equipment was stolen from the 2500 block of Highway 96, from a location that appears to be just east of Westcliffe and Silvercliffe Colorado.

One identifier to keep an eye out for is the lettering of "ROCKYARD" on the 1989 International dump truck. The truck also has a white cab and a black bed.

The truck had a 1987 yellow Butler flatbed trailer attached to it with missing wood bed panels, the trailer also has two ramps on the back and is said to be carrying the orange and black Kubota skidster and yellow asphalt roller pictured.

If you have seen any of these vehicles or know anything about this crime, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #30902 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.