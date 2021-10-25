Heartshake Studios artist uses art to bring social justice issues to light; supports other artists

OLD COLORADO CITY — At Heartshake Studios in Old Colorado City, local artist Kit Hutchinson displays their art on everyday items, such as towels for everyone to enjoy and purchase. Kit says they are a practical artist, and they believe in making art more useful.

Kim studied art at Bard College before deciding to take their art to Etsy. After seeing a lot of success through Etsy, Kit decided to open the brick-and-mortar store in Old Colorado City, a 200-year-old historic building. Their art displays the vibrant colors of the southwest but more importantly, some pieces focus on a social justice issue. Kim uses art to bring light to these issues, along with awareness.

“I figured as a small business owner, I have the opportunity to share my values, things that are important to me, and it feels good to be able to make whatever difference I can,” said Kit.

“I have a few things by other artists that we carry in our stores. This print, the artist donates 50% of all proceeds to the N-A-A-C-P Legal Defense Fund, and obviously, it sends a message that I believe in. We also carry different products from all different artists and makers.”

Kit showcases art pieces from over 200 artists in Heartshake Studios. They believe that this not only adds variety to the store, but also allows these artists to express themselves in their store.

“It feels great to be someone who is out and proud in the community showing that I’m a normal person supporting all these types of things and knowing that people can feel comfortable and safe in my store is important to me.”

