Heard of 80 bred cows stolen from Baca County

BACA COUNTY, CO — The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is reporting a herd of around 80 cattle stolen from Baca County.

It was reported that 80 bred cows had been stolen. The herd of cows is mostly black according to the association the herd has predominately blue, Y-Tex ear tags.

The herd will also have the identifying branding symbols of S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle.

Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of this criminal.

Brand Commissioner Chris Whitney has informed surrounding states of the missing livestock, and The Colorado Brand Board has been notified.

If you have any information regarding these cattle or have heard any information that could be helpful for this report, please contact the Baca County Sheriff’s office at 719-523-6677.

Per Colorado Law, anyone caught in the act of cattle rustling will receive up to a class four felony charge.

