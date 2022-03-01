'Healthy Homes' come to Pueblo, more building needed

PUEBLO — Ever heard of a "Healthy Home?"

Builders in Pueblo started a development over two years ago, with a goal of creating homes free of toxins.

"The cheaper the material, the more toxic that it is. So we're gunna really focus on nontoxic, low VOC, or no VOC materials that go in the home which is a huge deal," said Rod Stambaugh, Partner with Pure Zero Construction.

Pure Zero is one of the builders developing in North Vista Highlands, where hundreds of homes are being built near CSU Pueblo.

"Less than a mile from here there has been million dollar homes sold with five offers on them, so the price of housing here is increasing, but ya know this is one of the last kind of affordable places on the front range of Colorado."

In a housing market with more buyers than sellers, Pueblo's Mayor Nick Gradisar says any new inventory helps.

The Mayor says the city and county had a housing study done, showing the county will be 10,000 houses short of what it needs within the next ten years.

"You have people with higher incomes competing for sort of middle-income houses, because there are no other houses available," said Gradisar.

The homes in North Vista Highlands will be energy efficient.

Stambaugh says utility bills could be as low as $0.00 if people living there choose to go with solar panels for energy.

"I think we're pretty much going to set the standard of home building right here in Pueblo."

Stambaugh says a price for the homes should be released in 30-45 days.

He says it will take several years until the entire development is complete.

