Health experts offer guidance on what to do with your vaccine card

COLORADO SPRINGS — Millions of people are getting the COVID shot, and with it, comes a little white CDC vaccine card that shows proof you've been vaccinated.

Health experts say if you're getting a two-dose shot, keep your appointments and document when you get both doses on your card before laminating it. Some places will fill in the entry for you.

After you get the first dose, take a picture of the card and entry date, just in case it is lost or damaged, and do the same after the second dose. You can create a backup vaccine card by making a copy of it before laminating it. Double-check all of your information, including your name, date of birth, and the date and location of the vaccine for accuracy.

Staples and Office depot want to help you keep your vaccination cards safe. The stores are offering free lamination services at all locations across the country. Staples says the offer does not have an end date, while the Office Depot offer is available until July 25Th.

If you lose your card, you can contact the facility that administered your vaccine, or your local or state immunization information program.

Experts advise against posting your vaccine cards on social media because there's valuable information on it.

RELATED: Fraudsters are looking for those vaccine card selfies to fuel their schemes