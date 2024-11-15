Heads up drivers: New Colorado cellphone ban takes effect Jan. 1

COLORADO — A new state law taking effect on Jan. 1 makes it illegal for drivers to talk on the phone without a hands-free device.

The legislation expands Colorado's current cellphone ban which prohibits drivers 18 years and older from texting and searching the internet. Right now, drivers under 18 are not allowed to use their cell phones while driving.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said under the new law drivers can still talk on the phone while using hands-free technology, like dashboard mounts and Bluetooth car speaker systems. The goal is to crack down on distracted driving, which leads to an average of 42 crashes each day across the state, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Shannon Bloss, a driver in Colorado Springs, said he's happy to see the expanded cell phone ban and hopes it will reduce traffic deaths.

“I think it's going to be great for public safety because I see it all the time out on the roads and I see people just buried in their phone looking and they're doing 60-70 miles an hour. I mean, it's dangerous, and people get hurt every day because of it," said Bloss.

"I'm all for it. It's sad we even have to get to that point," said Ashley Bush, a driver in Colorado Springs. "I see people scrolling Facebook and stuff...while they're driving."

The penalty for violating the new hands-free law starts with a $75 fine and two license suspension points. CDOT says repeat offenders will face higher fines and more points on their licenses. First-time offenders can have their penalty dismissed if they show proof of purchasing a hands-free device, like a dashboard mount or car speaker system.

The hands-free law exempts first responders, utility workers, code enforcement officers, animal protection officers, commercial vehicle operators, people reporting emergencies, and people in parked vehicles. CDOT said the exceptions are in place so emergency and essential services are not delayed.

Colorado will join 29 other states that already have hands-free cellphone laws for drivers.

