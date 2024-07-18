Heads up drivers: Full I-25 northbound closure Thursday night near South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers who travel through the Interstate 25 corridor between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy need to be aware of a full temporary closure of northbound lanes Thursday night.

According to CDOT, the closure will occur from 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday morning, with all of northbound I-25 shutting down for road work.

A detour will be in place for drivers to exit off Mesa Ridge Parkway, heading east to CanAm Highway (US 85/87), turning north, and continuing to South Academy where traffic can re-enter I-25 and Mile Point 135. The map below illustrates the closure and detour.

This is all part of the greater Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project. The I-25 portion began in spring 2022 and is expected to wrap up by the end of this year.

Other portions of the project like CO 94 improvements have already been completed, but the South Academy line widening portion is scheduled to end in early 2026.

The total project costs $161 million with funding coming from CDOT, El Paso County, Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, and a federal BUILD grant.

The I-25 Safety & Efficiency Improvements Component will replace two bridges over South Academy Blvd, widening of shoulders, concrete surface treatment, median installation, and maintenance work on four bridges in the corridor.

The South Academy bridges were built in 1971, accommodate 65,000 vehicles a day, and are at the end of their life span, CDOT said.

“Undertaking these improvements to I-25 will effectively improve mobility and safety outcomes along one of the state’s busiest interstate corridors while concurrently ensuring economic vitality provided by this crucial north-to-south route is maintained,” said CDOT on the project’s

.

