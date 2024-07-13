Heading to the high country to beat the heat? Make sure your car is ready for the trip

EVERGREEN, Colo. — As someone who works in the Denver metro but lives in the mountains, Nancy Harrington knows the relief from the heat that comes with a short trip up Interstate 70.

“I have a little bit of both worlds,” said Harrington.

She’s one of several paddle boarders who spent the day on Evergreen Lake, staying out of Denver’s triple-digit temperatures.

“We have so many people that are coming and utilizing the lake,” she said.

There are signs on westbound I-70 warning drivers of heavy traffic and longer than normal travel times as families look for an escape from the summer scorcher.

Denver7

Before heading to the high country, AAA suggests you make sure your car is in good working order. That starts with your car’s battery.

“If your battery’s older than three years, four years, if it's had some issues in the past, if you think it might be time for new battery, don't delay,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA.

McKinley said if you have any questions about your ride, don’t take a chance and see a mechanic right away.

“The vehicles that you saw broken down on I-70 probably were warning their owners for some time that they're not up to snuff. And then you get this high heat… [it] really strains the vehicle,” explained McKinley.

Not only is it important to prepare your car for the high heat, but it’s also important to make sure you’re prepared for the road, too.

“Water is always great. Take extra water for you and any passengers. Bring snacks. Simple snacks that are non-perishable are always a great idea,” McKinley said.

A first aid kit is also important to have, along with a way to charge your cell phone.

With the focus on beating the heat this weekend, locals like Harrington expect to see more people packing mountain towns like hers.

“Traffic gets a little bit tricky over the weekends, especially with people coming up just discovering Evergreen as a place to hang out,” she said.





