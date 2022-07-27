Head-on crash involving CSPD cruiser sends two people to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Two people were hospitalized following a head-on crash involving a Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser.

Officers were investigating a report of a crash in the 4500 block of Bridle Pass when an officer was hit head-on.

The officer was traveling westbound on Dublin when an eastbound driver crossed the double yellow line and hit the officer.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. The officer sustained injuries that are not life-threatening and the condition of the other driver is not yet known.

The Major Crash Team is investigating this incident.

