"He gave the ultimate sacrifice:" Local business to gift family of fallen BPD Officer special American flag

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local business is paying tribute to fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

Talley was one of 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the King Soopers store in Boulder Monday afternoon.

Boulder Police Department

To honor his life, US Veterans Woodworks in Colorado Springs created a one-of-a-kind wooden American flag for his family to remember his sacrifice, bravery, and courage.

Mayo Davison

"These are the people that when they hear gunshots, they run toward gunshots. That kinda differentiates a person. Are you willing to run towards gunshots or are you going to run away from them. I think every single person on the ground that day was a hero," said Zachary Smith, Owner, and Operator of US Veterans Woodworks. "He did exactly what he was trained to do and suppose to do and he gave the ultimate sacrifice."

For Smith, woodwork is his passion. After serving in the military, he decided to open his woodworking business which features military, Colorado, and custom flag designs.

Zachary Smith

"I've got flags in all fifty states, and fourteen different countries. I do a lot of military pieces just for the area that we are in. I'm in the business of remembering other people and remembering what they did throughout their lives," said Smith.

Once he heard of Talley's passing, he quickly got to work on a flag that would help his family find some peace.

Zachary Smith

"This is my job, he was doing his job, and now it's my turn to do my job. I want the family to have something tangible that they can hold onto for years to come," said Smith.

The flag features his badge number, a blue line, and more importantly his picture.

"This guy has seven kids that aren't going to get to see his face growing up. This was definitely needed, and I hope it brings a lot of good memories when they see his face," said Smith.

Talley isn't the first officer that Smith has memorialized. He's made custom flags for several officers including Micah Flick, Daniel Groves, Jeffery Hopkins, and K9 Ronin.

Zachary Smith

"I've lost track on how many, I think an upwards of ten that we have made for fallen LEOS, fire, and military," said Smith.

He's made it a policy to create a flag for any officer, firefighter, or military member in Colorado who died in the line of duty.

"It's tragic, I don't like having to build them but I know this is better served and my talents better served when the families see this," said Smith.

Right now, he's making arrangements to get the flag delivered to the family.