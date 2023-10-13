Hazmat incident causes four business to evacuate on Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a hazmat incident at 3609 E. Platte Ave. for a natural gas meter that was hit in the parking lot.

A HAZMAT team has been dispatched and Colorado Springs Utilities is reportedly en route. Four nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

CSFD says that no injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

