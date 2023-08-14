Have you seen Tiana Pico, CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person alert for woman last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A missing indigenous person alert has been issued for a woman who was last believed to be in the Colorado Springs area.

Tiana Lani Pico was last seen on August 4th. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says she is 27 years old and has a pierced nose and ears.

According to the CBI, she also has two tattoos, one is along her spine. The other is of a mushroom located on her abdomen.

If you have seen Tiana or have any information about her whereabouts call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.