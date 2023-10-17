Have you seen this woman missing from Pueblo County

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding this missing woman from Pueblo County.

Jacobs' family has reported her missing and is trying to locate her. According to the family, she also goes by Jane.

Jacobs was last seen leaving her home at 5 p.m. Friday in the Red Creek Ranch area off of Highway 96, in southwest Pueblo County.

Jacobs is said to be driving a 2020 Gold Ford Escape with license plate number BKXV9. She is said to be 5'5", 165 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes. She could be wearing a bathrobe or sweat clothes with pink and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jacobs has been asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250.

____

