Have you seen this missing teenager from Colorado Springs, last seen Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a missing teenager out of Colorado Springs.

According to the CBI, Imani Joy Adame was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m.

She is 16 years old and was seen on foot near Loomis and Chamberlin Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Adame, who is affiliated with the Cheyenne, has black hair and brown eyes and is 5'02" and around 120 lbs.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Adame, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

