Have you seen this missing man out of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a man believed to be last seen in Colorado Springs.

According to the agency, Samuel Standing Soldier was last seen in the 1500 block of Jamboree Drive in Colorado Springs next to the Chapel Hills Mall.

Soldier is 29 years old and has black hair that he wears in a ponytail. Has glasses, is about 5'11", and 286 pounds. Law enforcement is asking for the public's helps as they are concerned for Soldier's safety.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. If you have seen a Soldier or have information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 or the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

