Have you seen this missing man, authorities say he suffers from dementia

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a man they say suffers from dementia.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old William Copeland from the Cimarron Hills area walked away from his home on Allens Park Drive.

Copeland is reported to be 5'7" and 180 pounds, has white hair, and brown eyes, and was reported to be wearing a black top and black pants or shorts.

It is unclear at this time as to when Mr. Copeland was last seen.

If you have seen Copeland call law enforcement at 719-390-5555.

