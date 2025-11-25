The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing 13-year-old girl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jacqueline Emmanuel was last seen in an area along Sun Prairie Drive in unincorporated El Paso County.

The sheriff's office says that Emmanuel was last wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes. She also may have had a silver necklace on and silver earrings in.

She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

If you have any information about Emmanuel or her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

