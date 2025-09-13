Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pueblo police looking for missing 9-year-old child last seen earlier Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police in Pueblo are asking for the public’s help after a 9-year-old boy went missing earlier in the day Friday.

Quentin Shirtz, 9, was last seen at around 11:31 a.m. in the area of E. 3rd Street and N. Norwood Avenue, about two blocks north of Bradford Park.

He was last seen wearing a red/burnt orange shirt, blue jeans, & black/white shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.


