Manitou Springs Police Department asks for public to keep an eye out for a woman missing since August

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Manitou Springs Police Department is asking you to keep an eye out for Margaret Woolsey, 57, of Manitou Springs.

MSPD says that Woolsey has been unaccounted for since the first week of August. According to the department, it is unusual for Woolsey to go so long without contact, and concern for her well-being has grown.

Despite investigation efforts by MSPD Detectives, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Woolsey is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a thin build and brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Margaret Woolsey or who may have information about her disappearance is urged to contact Detective Strider at the Manitou Springs Police Department by calling (719) 685-2542.

