El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking public's help in locating missing 11-year-old

SECURITY/WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen at her home in the Security/Widefield area.

The sheriff's office says 11-year-old Aubrey, whose last name was not provided, walked away from her home on Kokomo Street around 9 p.m. on Monday near Widefield Community Park.

Aubrey has black hair, brown eyes is about 135 pounds, and is 5'2". She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black thermal pants and had a Denver Broncos blanket with her.

If you see Aubrey or have any information about her whereabouts, call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.





