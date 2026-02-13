El Paso County Sheriff's Office seeking assistance in locating 13-year-old boy

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

The sheriff's office says that Donald was last seen on Friday morning, around 7:15 a.m., at his home along Wainwright Drive in the Security-Widfield area. No last name was provided.

The sheriff's office says Donald is known to walk long distances on foot and can be found near B Street.

Donald has brown hair, dark brown eyes, and is about 5 feet tall and roughly 150 pounds.

This is the second time that Donald was reported missing in 48 hours, as he was missing and found on Thursday, February 12.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the non-emergency line 719-390-5555.

Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears A major apartment complex under construction is expected to bring 144 affordable housing units near North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears