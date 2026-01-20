El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a 13-year-old girl last seen near Highway 24 and 31st Street.

The sheriff's office says that Lilli was last seen wearing a black hoodie, brown and plaid Vans shorts, and brown and black Vans shoes. She is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Lilli is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the following number: 719-390-5555.

