El Paso County Sheriff's Office finds missing man with memory issues

Update:

EPSO says Dennis has been located and is safe!

Original coverage:

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help in looking for 78-year-old Dennis.

He was last seen on Thursday, October 23, around 4:00 p.m. near Southmoor Drive in the Widefield/Fountain area.

EPSO describes him as 5'5", 100lbs, with grey hair, blue eyes, and a long beard. He was last seen wearing a hat with "Marines" on it, a red shirt, and blue jeans.

Dennis has been diagnosed with memory issues and sometimes forgets how to get home.

He was driving a 2015 grey Chevy Silverado with Colorado plate CFTJ94.

EPSO asks that you call (719)390-5555 if you have seen Dennis or have any information on his location.

