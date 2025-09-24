El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks the public to keep an eye out for a runaway child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a runaway child, last seen in the Security-Widefield area.

Noah Broadbent, 12, is described as a 5-foot-6-inch male and is about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie along Security Boulevard Tuesday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is considering Broadbent to be at risk due to his age.

If you have seen Broadbent or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

___

____

