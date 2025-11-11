El Paso County Sheriff's Office locates missing 12-year-old

UPDATE

As of 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office says that Aubrey has been located.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a 12-year-old girl last seen in the Widefield area.

EPSO says 12-year-old Aubrey Walker walked away from her home along Kokomo Street. Details on when Walker might have walked away or how long she has been missing were not provided.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and shorts with a black hoodie. She was reportedly not wearing shoes.

If you have any information about Walker's whereabouts, you are asked to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen 12 year old Aubrey Walker?



She walked away from the 100 block of Kokomo St in the Widefield area of El Paso County.



She was last seen wearing gray shirt and shorts with a black hoodie and no shoes.

She is 5 feet tall and 150 lbs.



If you see her, call 719-390-5555 pic.twitter.com/TTUTUuVLAV — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 11, 2025

