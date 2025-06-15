El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for the community's help finding 86-year-old woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help to find 86-year-old Merilou Athens-Barnekow.
According to EPSO, she was last seen on Saturday at noon, near 20900 Deputy Point in Midway, Colorado.
Merilou is described as a white woman, 5'4", 110 lbs, with short light brown hair and hazel eyes.
She drives a 2005 Silver Dodge Caravan with a Florida license plate (CF67SD) and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and jean shorts.
EPSO says Merilou has memory and cognitive issues, so if you see her or have information on her location, contact the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.
Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper
These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done.