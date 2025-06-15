El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for the community's help finding 86-year-old woman

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help to find 86-year-old Merilou Athens-Barnekow.

According to EPSO, she was last seen on Saturday at noon, near 20900 Deputy Point in Midway, Colorado.

Merilou is described as a white woman, 5'4", 110 lbs, with short light brown hair and hazel eyes.

She drives a 2005 Silver Dodge Caravan with a Florida license plate (CF67SD) and was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt and jean shorts.

EPSO says Merilou has memory and cognitive issues, so if you see her or have information on her location, contact the sheriff's office at (719)390-5555.

Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done. Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper