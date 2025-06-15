El Paso County Sheriff's Office asks for community's help finding a missing hiker

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help finding a missing hiker who was supposed to be home on Friday.

They say Russell Hardy was last seen in the Colorado Springs area, but traveled from New Hampshire on June 10 to hike Pikes Peak.

They say a picture on social media shows that he may have been near the Crystal Creek Reservoir or the Crags Trailhead Area.

EPSO says that Hardy rented a gray 2025 Toyota RAV4, which was later found at the Crags Trailhead.

Hardy is a 55-year-old white man, 5'11", 230 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a black LL Bean backpack.

His family reported him missing on Friday, and he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

The sheriff's office says that Search and Rescue teams from both El Paso and Teller Counties are actively searching for him in the area.

If you have any information regarding where Hardy could be, EPSO asks that you contact them at (719)390-5555.

