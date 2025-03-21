El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy Friday

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office Izaiyah, whose last name was not provided, was last seen leaving the Alpine Academy along Loomis Avenue Friday around 3:00 p.m.

He is described as being about 5'5", 130 lbs, and tan skin. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans.

If you have seen Izaiyah or have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.

___





New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening. New video shows the moment Pueblo Police were involved in a shoot-out Tuesday evening

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.