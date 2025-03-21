Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy Friday

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office Izaiyah, whose last name was not provided, was last seen leaving the Alpine Academy along Loomis Avenue Friday around 3:00 p.m.

He is described as being about 5'5", 130 lbs, and tan skin. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans.

If you have seen Izaiyah or have any information about his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555.

