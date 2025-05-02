Watch Now
El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding a missing at-risk child

Donald
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Donald
Posted

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk child.

Donald was last seen near Sproul Jr. High (235 Sumac Dr).

He's 11 years old and described as 5 feet tall, 110 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and glasses.

If you've seen him or have any information regarding his location, contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.



