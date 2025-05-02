El Paso County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding a missing at-risk child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing at-risk child.
Donald was last seen near Sproul Jr. High (235 Sumac Dr).
He's 11 years old and described as 5 feet tall, 110 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and glasses.
If you've seen him or have any information regarding his location, contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.
