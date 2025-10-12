El Paso County Sheriffs asks for community's help finding missing at-risk teen

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PEYTON, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help in finding missing 15-year-old Alexandria.

She was last seen at her home on Morley Court in Peyton, Colorado.

She left her home with a small white dog, a cat, and a backpack.

EPSO says that Alexandria has autism and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. She also requires medication and is considered at-risk.

She is believed to have met up with a male friend driving a gray or dark-colored SUV or minivan.

She's described as being approximately 5'7", 170lbs, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

If you know where she is, or have any information regarding her location, you are asked to call the EPSO non-emergency line at (719)390-5555.

