El Paso County Sheriff seeks the public's help to find missing Indigenous 15-year-old

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find 15-year-old Kaleb.

Kaleb is described to have brown hair and eyes, he is 6'3" and 160 lbs with a scar on his nose.

Kaleb was last seen near the 2500 block of Red Grass Way wearing light blue jeans and a red and white shirt.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 719-390-5555.





