El Paso County Sheriff seeks the public's help to find 80-year-old woman

MONUMENT — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman.

According to the sheriff's office, Patricia was last seen leaving her home in Monument and driving a 2021 White Subaru Outback with Colorado plate CZW A75.

Patricia has been missing since about 3 p.m. The sheriff's office did not provide a last name.

She is described as 5'6" 160 lbs with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Call the El Paso County Sheriff at 719-390-5555 if you have information about her whereabouts.





"How Do You Stop It?" Windows At Pueblo Business Continually Shot Out Business owners in Pueblo are concerned about recent vandalism Downtown. They say several shops along North Santa Fe Avenue have had their windows broken including The Great Divide Ski, Bike, and Hike. Windows at Pueblo business shot out and shattered for the third time this month