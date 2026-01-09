El Paso County Sheriff asks for assistance identifying woman experiencing medical emergency

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the community's help in identifying a woman who was experiencing a medical emergency.

According to the sheriff's office, she was located early Friday morning in Eastridge Park in the Cimarron Hills area of the county.

She's described as a white woman, approximately 50 years old, heavy set, with long dyed brownish hair.

She was seen wearing purple glasses, a red "Looney Tunes" t-shirt, plaid pajama pants, and black tennis shoes. She has three tattoos: the word "sisters" on her forearm, a lava lamp on her other forearm, and a moon on her upper arm.

EPSO did not provide a photo.

If you have any information on this woman, you are asked to contact EPSO's non-emergency line at (719)390-5555.

