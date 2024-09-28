CSPD seeks the public's assistance locating missing 12-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help locating 12-year-old Lilyia Cruz.
She was last seen on Saturday morning, September 28 at around 6 a.m. at her home on the 3700 block of Trailrock Place.
Cruz was last seen wearing pink sweatpants and a crop top.
If you have seen or know of Cruz's location, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.
