CSPD seeking community's help finding missing 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teenage girl.
13-year-old Mya Gil was last seen on Thursday around 10:00 p.m. at a friend's house in the 6600 block of Tumble Creek Drive.
Mya is described as a white female, 5'5", 160lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Mya's location, please call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
