CSPD seeking community assistance finding missing 13-year-old

Khyree Carter-Holland
Colorado Springs Police Department
Khyree Carter-Holland
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding a missing 13-year-old.

Khyree Carter-Holland was last seen with her foster sister, Skyler Reynolds, at the foster home in the 6600 block of Euclid Drive around 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

Khyree is described as 5'1", 100lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing Hello Kitty pajama pants and a black or grey hoodie.

Skyler is described as 5'2", 140lbs, with glasses. She was last seen wearing black pants and a grey hoodie.

If you have seen either one of the teenagers, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

