CSPD needs your help locating a missing at-risk adult last seen on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk adult last seen Tuesday evening.

Police say that Amaia Kitzman, 18, was last seen around 7:15 p.m. along Windjammer Drive, near the intersection of Research Parkway and North Union Boulevard.

She was last seen wearing clear glasses, blue jeans, and a black button-up shirt, multi-colored Vans shoes, and had two backpacks with her - a brown and black one.

If you have seen or know of Ms. Kitzman’s whereabouts, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

