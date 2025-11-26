Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CSPD needs your help locating a missing at-risk adult last seen on Tuesday

Amaia Kitzman
KOAA 5
Amaia Kitzman
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk adult last seen Tuesday evening.

Police say that Amaia Kitzman, 18, was last seen around 7:15 p.m. along Windjammer Drive, near the intersection of Research Parkway and North Union Boulevard.

She was last seen wearing clear glasses, blue jeans, and a black button-up shirt, multi-colored Vans shoes, and had two backpacks with her - a brown and black one.

If you have seen or know of Ms. Kitzman’s whereabouts, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

How the whole blood program is helping southern Coloradans

The first ever Colorado whole blood program started with UCHealth and the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Then this past summer, it expanded to Teller County where it's proving important to rural emergencies.

How the whole blood program is helping southern Coloradans

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community