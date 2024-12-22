CSPD looking for missing 20-year-old near Platte Avenue

Police are looking for 20-year-old Brandon Hugney who was last seen at the Walmart on Platte Avenue.

Hugney was last seen around 7 p.m. wearing a gray fleece sweater, blue pajama pants and black and white slippers. He's around 6'0", 150 pounds with black-framed, red-trimmed glasses.

CSPD says he was reported heading west behind Walmart without proper winter clothes.

Anyone who has seen Hugney or knows where he could be is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.





