CSPD looking for missing 17-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding 17-year-old Nevaeh Hughs.

She was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Bijou School on Afton Way near Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive.

Police say she might've been heading to downtown Colorado Springs.

Nevaeh is described as a mixed female, 5'2", 165lbs, with dark curly hair, hazel eyes, and a nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, white pajama pants, and brown shoes.

If you have any information on her location, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

