CSPD is asking for the community's help locating a missing 13-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for assistance from the community to find 13-year-old Michael Davies Jr.

According to CSPD, he was last seen on April 3, 2025, in the 1600 block of Lenmar Drive.

Michael was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a 'colorful' backpack. He's described as white, 5'3", 90lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Michael is, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.





