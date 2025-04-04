Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CSPD is asking for the community's help locating a missing 13-year-old

Michael Davies Jr.
Colorado Springs Police Department
Michael Davies Jr.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for assistance from the community to find 13-year-old Michael Davies Jr.

According to CSPD, he was last seen on April 3, 2025, in the 1600 block of Lenmar Drive.

Michael was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a 'colorful' backpack. He's described as white, 5'3", 90lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Michael is, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.



Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday.

Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community