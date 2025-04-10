CSPD is asking for community assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in finding 13-year-old Akilah Shameah Stokes.

She was last seen on Thursday, April 10, around 3:00 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue near the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy.

According to police, she's 4'1" with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

If you have any information on Stokes and her location, please contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.





