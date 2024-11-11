CSPD asks for the public's help looking for missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help to find missing 59-year-old Gary Johnson.

Johnson was last seen November 10 around 8 a.m. near Park Lane and Wahsatch Ave.

Johnson is '61" and about 185 pounds. He is possibly wearing a black, leather jacket.

If you have any information about Johnson's whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County