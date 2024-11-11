CSPD asks for the public's help looking for missing at-risk adult

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help to find missing 59-year-old Gary Johnson.
Johnson was last seen November 10 around 8 a.m. near Park Lane and Wahsatch Ave.
Johnson is '61" and about 185 pounds. He is possibly wearing a black, leather jacket.
If you have any information about Johnson's whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.
Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County
As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes.
Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County
News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.