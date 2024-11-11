Watch Now
NewsCovering ColoradoHave You Seen Me

Actions

CSPD asks for the public's help looking for missing at-risk adult

Gary Johnson.png
KOAA
Gary Johnson.png
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help to find missing 59-year-old Gary Johnson.

Johnson was last seen November 10 around 8 a.m. near Park Lane and Wahsatch Ave.

Johnson is '61" and about 185 pounds. He is possibly wearing a black, leather jacket.

If you have any information about Johnson's whereabouts, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.



Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County

As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes.

Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community