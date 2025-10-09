CSPD asks for help in locating a missing at-risk girl last seen at Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking you to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Lilli Reeves was last seen at the gazebo in Memorial Park around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, near Pikes Peak Avenue and South Hancock Avenue.

Lilli is described as a white female who is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and has long blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black jacket, and black pants.

If you have seen Reeves or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

